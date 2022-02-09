Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman With A 'Big Heart' ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash In Sturbridge

David Cifarelli
Candle
Candle Photo Credit: Pixabay/bernswaelz

Authorities have identified a 62-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Massachusetts as Debra Lavallee of Brimfield. 

Lavallee was killed in a crash that happened in the area of 709 Main Street in Sturbridge around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to Sturbridge Police.

Initial investigation revealed that a car was going east on Main Street when it veered into the breakdown lane and hit Lavallee, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

Lavallee, a Southbridge native, lived in the area for most of her life, according to her obituary. She attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge and later received her Associate Degree in Photography from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester

Afterwards, Lavallee worked as a QU Inspector at G&F Industries for 30 years, her obituary reads. She also used to drive a school bus for the deaf and even had her own ceramic studio where she taught others. 

"Deb had a big heart and would help a lot of people and expect nothing in return," her obituary said. She leaves behind several family members. 

