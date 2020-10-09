Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Smuggles Synthetic-Marijuana-Soaked Papers Into MA Prisons

Kristin Palpini
Papers soaked in synthetic marijuana, “K2,” were smuggled into correctional facilities around Massachusetts.
Papers soaked in synthetic marijuana, “K2,” were smuggled into correctional facilities around Massachusetts by a Marlboro woman who was sentenced for the crime on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Caitlin Marcey, 28, was sentenced to two years of probation with the first six months to be served in home confinement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts said.

In January, Marcey pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. She was arrested in June 2019, according to court documents.

Marcey’s smuggling scheme involved soaking papers in synthetic marijuana and then mailing them or hand-delivering them to various prisons in the state. The doused papers can then be smoked.

It is common for synthetic cannabis to be hidden in documents disguised to look like legal papers, which are under less scrutiny due to attorney-client confidentiality requirements.

The plan fell apart when, in November of 2018, an investigator heard Marcey arrange to bring drugs to the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster during a monitored prison phone call.

Investigators then intercepted and tested mail sent by Marcey to an inmate. It tested positive for synthetic marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

