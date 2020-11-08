Webster Police: 'Attempted Child Abduction' Was A Hoax

A girl has admitted to lying about an attempted abduction in Webster.

An unidentified 11-year-old girl has confessed to lying when she said someone tried to kidnap her on the evening of Monday, Aug. 10, police said.

“The child admitted the story was a fabrication, and this fact was verified by Webster Police Detectives,” the police said. “There was no alleged abduction.”

A false report was made on Aug. 10 at around 5:42 p.m. to the Webster Police claiming an attempted abduction. All available police were put on the case and a description of the “suspect” was circulated to other police departments in the area.

Police said social media was active in posting about finding the suspect when people thought a girl had really been attacked. This has led to press inquiries about her whereabouts, police said. The Webster Police want to clarify that there was never any attempted abduction. It was a hoax.

