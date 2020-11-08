Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Breaking News: Thunderstorms, Showers Will Lead To Relief From Dangerous Heat
Police & Fire

Webster Police: 'Attempted Child Abduction' Was A Hoax

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A girl has admitted to lying about an attempted abduction in Webster.
A girl has admitted to lying about an attempted abduction in Webster. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A girl has admitted to lying about an attempted abduction in Webster.

An unidentified 11-year-old girl has confessed to lying when she said someone tried to kidnap her on the evening of Monday, Aug. 10, police said.

“The child admitted the story was a fabrication, and this fact was verified by Webster Police Detectives,” the police said. “There was no alleged abduction.”

A false report was made on Aug. 10 at around 5:42 p.m. to the Webster Police claiming an attempted abduction. All available police were put on the case and a description of the “suspect” was circulated to other police departments in the area.

Police said social media was active in posting about finding the suspect when people thought a girl had really been attacked. This has led to press inquiries about her whereabouts, police said. The Webster Police want to clarify that there was never any attempted abduction. It was a hoax.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.