Wanted Brazilian Murderer Found Hiding In Worcester: ICE

A 50-year-old Brazilian man who'd been convicted in his home country of murder was arrested this week hiding in Worcester, federal authorities said.

Jaconias Rosa Pereira faces 15 years in prison once he's returned to Brazil, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said. A court convicted him in August 2022, immigration officials said.

Federal authorities are unclear when or how Pereira entered the United States, but Enforcement and Removal Operations agents tracked him down to a home in Worcester. They arrested him on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

“Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers and the assistance of our Brazilian law enforcement partners, ERO Boston has taken this dangerous fugitive off the streets of the Commonwealth,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons in a news release. “ICE remains committed to arresting and removing criminal fugitives like Rosa Pereira who pose a threat to the American public.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.