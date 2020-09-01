Victim Bailed Out Killer Twice: 5 Things To Know - Worcester Murder-Suicide

New details have emerged about the apparent murder-suicide at a Worcester apartment complex in mid-August.

In the months leading up to her death, Megan McNeil bailed her alleged killer, Trey Mahone, out of jail twice before he fatally shot her, according to court documents.

The homicides happened on Aug. 17, when Worcester Police responded to a Huntington Avenue home at around 12:55 a.m. for a report of two people shot, police said. Upon arrival, police found McNeil, 27, shot in her home and Mahone, 25, of Fitchburg dead in the kitchen due to a gunshot to the head, police said.

More details about McNeil and Mahone’s relationship have been revealed through a review of court documents and police reports by the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. Here are the top five things to know about the apparent murder-suicide:

- Trey Mahone had a history of being accused of violence against women. At least three women have taken out restraining orders against him claiming assault.

- Mahone and McNeil had been friends for a few months when she was killed.

- McNeil had bailed Mahone out of prison at least twice. She paid $1,000 on one of the bonds. Another bond was set at $1,000.

- McNeil had asked a friend to stay with her because she was afraid of Mahone

- McNeil lived for four more days after being shot.

BONUS: McNeil was a nurse who was described as a "blessing" in her obituary.

McNeil "was a caregiver to everyone she loved and her career as a Nurse created a path for her to share that gift with the patients she cared for every day. Her passion and energy were a blessing to the dedicated nursing teams she worked alongside at St. Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center for the past several years," the obituary said.

