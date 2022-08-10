U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester.

Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.

Authorities accused Campbell of breaking into a Nashua, N.H., home in March along with several other men, the Marshal Service said. The men forced their way inside the house and beat up the homeowner before stealing several items and running away, authorities said. The man was hospitalized after the attack.

Police arrested three suspects earlier this year, but Campbell evaded capture for months. He faces a class A burglary charge in New Hampshire, authorities said.

