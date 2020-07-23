Unsealed Documents Reveal 18 Massachusetts People Charged In Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Eighteen members of a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy were charged in a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday, July 23, in federal court in Boston.

Most of the defendants are from Fitchburg. The drug trafficking ring is said to have sold heroin, crack, cocaine, and fentanyl, according to the Massachusetts Attorney’s Office.

The unsealed indictment shows that more people are being charged in connection with the drug ring than previously known.

Eight new individuals have been charged with crimes related to the same trafficking scheme, the Attorney’s Office said. They are:

Pablo Vidarte Hernandez, 46, of Fitchburg;

Adiagel Paredes, 33, of Leominster;

Kevin Martinez, 41, of Fitchburg;

Ricky Figueroa, 29, of Fitchburg;

Pedro Villot-Santiago, 30, of Fitchburg’

Ivan Torres, 30, of Fitchburg;

Jonathan Villot, 29, of Fitchburg;

And Hector Matos, 29, of Whitinsville.

Eight other people involved in the trafficking ring had been previously arrested and charged in November 2019, the Attorney’s Office said. They are:

Pedro Baez, 50, of Fitchburg;

Anthony Baez, 31, of Fitchburg;

Amanda Ford, 33, of Fitchburg;

Monica Troche, 27, of Fitchburg;

Branny Taveras, 37 of Fitchburg;

Shastaalena Blair, 39 of Fitchburg;

Jessica Hughes, 28, of Gardner;

And Valerie Lucier, 30 of Fitchburg.

Two additional people are still at large.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

