University-Student Football-Player Killed At House Party

A freshman member of the Fitchburg State University football team was killed at a house party while he was home visiting friends.

Desmond Clayton, 19, originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was fatally shot multiple times and died at a hospital on Friday, Nov. 20, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Fitchburg State University described Clayton as an “outgoing member of the team whose big personality would light up any room.”

"Our campus community mourns the untimely passing of Desmond Clayton, a first-year student, and member of our football team," the university said. "We have been in touch with Desmond’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time, and we ask our entire community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts.”

Police said the shooting took place at a rented Airbnb where about 25 people had congregated.

Tulsa Police are investigating the incident and seeking witnesses. Anyone who knows something about what happened is asked to contact police at (918) 596-COPS.

