Undercover Cop Nabs Man, Who Was 'Talking' With 10 Girls, On Child Porn, Intent Charges

An undercover police officer posing online as a teenager nabbed a man who appears to have been grooming at least 10 girls to be sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Patrick Plummer, 29, of Parsonsfield, Maine, was charged in federal court in Boston for traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age and transportation of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts said.

According to court documents, Plummer is accused of using various messaging apps to communicate with an undercover officer posing online as a 13-year-old girl and devised a plan to meet the purported child in Georgetown, Massachusetts, for sex.

On Sept. 26, 2020, Plummer allegedly drove from Maine to the predetermined location in Georgetown and was arrested at the scene.

During his arrest, officers allegedly found four cell phones, a computer, and a spring-released knife with Plummer. Preliminarily analysis of the phones seized from Plummer’s car allegedly revealed more than 100 images and videos of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Plummer allegedly admitted to having traveled from Maine to meet a purported 13-year-old girl, that he was talking to about 10 underage girls, and that law enforcement would find child pornography on his phones.

Around the same time as his arrest, police in Salisbury and Newbury were investigating Plummer for allegedly contacting minors for the purposes of sex, according to an article in the Eagle-Tribune. He was arraigned on child enticement and other charges on Sept. 28, 2020, in Haverhill District Court.

On the charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, Plummer is facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted. The charge of transporting child pornography has a minimum sentence of five years in prison if convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Among the agencies involved in Plummer’s investigation, arrest, and prosecution are the FBI, Georgetown Police, Essex County District Attorney, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

