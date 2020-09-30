Two People Arrested, Accused Of Strangling Dog To Death

Police have arrested two people suspected of choking a dog to death because it wouldn’t go to sleep.

Ryan Fisher, 41, and Jacqueline Baldina, 58, both of Morris Street in Southbridge, were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 29, for animal cruelty, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Southbridge Police said they became aware of the violence following an anonymous tip to the department’s tip411 app back in August.

The tipster said that a man believed to be Fisher had made several Facebook posts claiming to have choked his dog to death because sleeping pills weren’t working, police said.

Police recently exhumed the body of a 12-year-old dog, Beau, after Baldina allegedly admitted to giving her dog 5 milligrams of Lorazepam. Baldina said she left the room and the dog with her roommate Fisher. The dog died a short time thereafter, she allegedly told police.

Lorazepam is an anti-anxiety medication not typically given to pets.

Fisher allegedly told police that he killed the dog when the medication didn’t work and that Baldina knew what he intended to do. The dog died of trauma to its windpipe, police said.

Fisher and Baldina will be arraigned in Dudley District Court.

