Two More In Hopedale Charged In Milford Shootings Last Week: Police

Police arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Milford last week, authorities said.

Joseph Brigham, 25, of Hopedale, and Derek Brigham, 33, of Blackstone, face a host of charges following a Sunday, June 15 shooting, Hopedale police said.

Police responded to a home on Dutcher Street after someone called to say a man ran into their home and through the backdoor, authorities said. Investigators later linked it to a shooting outside the house.

Officers believe the Dutcher Street shooting is tied to another shooting early Sunday morning outside TD's Pub on Water Street. Officers arrested Domingos Teixeira Jr., of Douglas, in that incident.

Police say Joseph Brigham and Derek Brigham were behind the Dutcher Street shooting. Officials charged Joseph with the following:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Carrying a firearm w/ a license

Possession of ammunition w/out an LTC/FID

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling

Kidnapping

Assault w/ a dangerous weapon

Assault

Disorderly conduct

Authorities charged Derek Brigham with the following:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Discharge of a firearm win 500 feet of a dwelling

Kidnapping

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault

Disorderly conduct

During a search of Joseph Brigham's home, officers found a large amount of marijuana, fentanyl, unknown prescription medication, psychedelics, and $25,000 in cash, police said. They say it showed signs of a drug-dealing operation.

Joseph Brigham was charged with several drug violations, as well.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.