Truck Slams Into Police Station In Apparent Jail-Break Attempt

A stolen truck crashed into a police station on Saturday, Sept. 26, in an apparent attempt to spring a prisoner.

At around 5 a.m., a truck careened into the Worcester Police Station near the entrance to the cell room, police said.

No one was injured, or freed, in the crash. Significant damage was caused to the cell room, police said.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the truck had been stolen from the St. Vincent Hospital parking lot.

Louis Diamond, 32, of Worcester, has been arrested on the charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, vandalism, breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, and aiding prisoner in police custody, police said.

