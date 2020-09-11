Three People Shot Around Midnight - Police Seek Answers

Police are searching for answers following the discovery of three gunshot victims near midnight on Sunday.

The first report of shots being fired came in around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 when the city’s ShotSpotter was activated.

Worcester Police were dispatched to the area of Providence and Harrison streets. When they got there, police found two gunshot victims: a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, police said. Both of them were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Soon after, a third gunshot victim was reported to police when he showed up at a local emergency room. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 799-8651.

