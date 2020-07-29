Third Shooting This Week: Worcester Police Search For Victim

May Street was blocked off last night, Tuesday, July 28, after gunshots were fired near Winfield Street.

Police said they were unable to locate a victim. Officers were alerted to the area by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.

This is the third new gunfire incident police are investigating since Monday, July 27.

There was a shooting early on Tuesday, July 28, on Freeland Street - a 19-year-old man was injured.

There was also gunfire on Monday, July 27, on Stockton Street near the Vernon Hill playground. It is unclear if any of the shootings are connected, police said.

People with information about any of the shootings are asked to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 (TIPWPD).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.