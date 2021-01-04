Third Apparent Murder-Suicide Being Investigated In Worcester County

An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office as well as the state and local police.

The community has mourned a handful of apparent murder-suicides in recent months - three of which happened in Worcester County. The crimes took place in Worcester and Gardner, as well as Somerset, Wayland, and nearby Windsor Locks, Conn. Typically, Massachusetts experiences four murder-suicides each year, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.

The most recent incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 2, in a Southbridge Road apartment in Charlton, the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at around 7:15 p.m. from 28 Southbridge Road, Early said.

Police were allegedly told that an argument had been ongoing between a couple in the bedroom of their home.

Once on the scene, emergency responders found an adult man who had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, Early said. The woman was treated for injuries but died later.

The deaths are being investigated by State and Charlton police. The investigation is ongoing

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Early said the violence does not indicate a larger threat to the public.

