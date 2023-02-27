'They Will Be Missed': Police ID Two 23-Year-Olds Killed In Gardner Crash

Gardner police identified two 23-year-olds as the victims killed in a head-on collision over the weekend, officials said.

Jasmine Colon, of Winchendon, and Nikolas Guzman, of Gardner, died in a two car collision just before 6 a.m. on Green Street in Gardner, authorities said.

Investigators believe Colon was driving, and Guzman was her passenger. Gardner firefighters had to cut them from the vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, per Gardner News.

Paramedics rushed the driver of the other vehicle to a hospital in Worcester with serious injuries. Authorities did not release the driver's name or an update on their condition.

Gardner police are investigating the crash with Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

She Was such a Beautiful Person

Friends said Jasmine Colon was a kind and loving woman who always wore a smile and was quick with a joke. Many posted on social media about the holes she and Guzman would leave behind in the lives of those who loved them.

A friend started a GoFundMe to benefit Colon's family.

"The sudden loss of Jasmine’s beautiful soul is a burden impossible to bear for all of us who love her," Tasha Alvarez wrote in the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $1,400 of its $3,000 goal.

