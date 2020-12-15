There Is No COVID-19 Vaccination Wait-List - New Scams Exploit Pandemic Fears

The winter holidays typically see a surge in scams and this year, crooks are exploiting people’s fears around COVID-19 to get them to open their wallets and/or share personal information.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office warned the community about a host of new COVID-19-themed schemes that are already being used against people.

The Federal Trade Commission said vaccine-related scams have begun to make the rounds.

To better prepare yourself against being tricked out of money or information, the FTC and DA advised people of the following:

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, STOP. That’s a scam. Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.