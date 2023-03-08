The Check Was In The Mail: Gardner Ex-Postal Worker Gets Probation For Stealing Cash

A former US Postal Service worker who admitted to stealing nearly $100,000 worth of cash from a Worcester County business's mail will avoid jail time but will spend six months confined to her home, federal authorities said.

Roberta Feliz, 33, of Fitchburg, who pleaded guilty last year to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the US Postal Service, was sentenced on Wednesday, March 8, to three years probation, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Feliz worked as the lead sales and service associate with the Gardner Post Office. From February through July 2020, Feliz stole more than $90,000 in cash deposits that the Tractor Supply Company in Gardner sent to its bank, federal authorities said.

Feliz was caught on camera removing envelopes from the postal service floor and taking them into an employee locker area or women's restroom. In August 2020, law enforcement agents confronted Feliz after she took a control package with money inside, removed the cash, and hid it in an unused desk, authorities said.

Feliz admitted to stealing the cash from the Tractor Supply Company and used the money to pay off personal debts and send some to family overseas, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.