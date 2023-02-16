Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Drugs, Welfare Cards: Western Mass Couple Busted After Traffic Stop Upends Conspiracy, Cops Say
Police & Fire

Teen Missing For Week: Police Worry For Health Of Northborough 15-Year-Old

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Northborough police are searching for Michael Davis Jr., a 15-year-old who went missing last week.
Northborough police are searching for Michael Davis Jr., a 15-year-old who went missing last week. Photo Credit: Northborough Police Department

Northborough police on Thursday, Feb. 16, renewed their call for in finding a missing 15-year-old as they are worried about his safety. 

Michael Davis Jr. disappeared around 7 p.m. on Feb. 9, and hasn't been seen since, police said. He's described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150-170 pounds with a slim build, fair complexion, and short red hair. 

Michael suffers from health conditions that police say could impact his well-being. Officials said that he could be in the Boston or Worcester areas. 

Officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Northborough police immediately at 508-393-1515. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.