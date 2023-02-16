Teen Missing For Week: Police Worry For Health Of Northborough 15-Year-Old

Northborough police on Thursday, Feb. 16, renewed their call for in finding a missing 15-year-old as they are worried about his safety.

Michael Davis Jr. disappeared around 7 p.m. on Feb. 9, and hasn't been seen since, police said. He's described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150-170 pounds with a slim build, fair complexion, and short red hair.

Michael suffers from health conditions that police say could impact his well-being. Officials said that he could be in the Boston or Worcester areas.

Officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Northborough police immediately at 508-393-1515.

