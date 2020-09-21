Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Suspect In Fatal Shooting Over Restaurant Bill Indicted

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Worcester Superior Courthouse
Worcester Superior Courthouse Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

An indictment has been handed down in regards to a 21-year-old man who lost his life this summer, allegedly, over how to split up a restaurant bill.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Leroy Thompson, Jr., 24, of Worcester, was indicted on the charges of murder, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition with an FID card, said the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Thompson’s charges stem from the death of Joshua Lopez, 24, of Worcester, who was allegedly fatally shot July 5 while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle outside of his Claremont Street home.

Lopez and the other occupants of the vehicle had allegedly been arguing over the payment of a restaurant bill before the shooting, the DA said.

Thompson’s case will proceed in Worcester Superior Court for arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.