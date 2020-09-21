Suspect In Fatal Shooting Over Restaurant Bill Indicted

An indictment has been handed down in regards to a 21-year-old man who lost his life this summer, allegedly, over how to split up a restaurant bill.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Leroy Thompson, Jr., 24, of Worcester, was indicted on the charges of murder, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition with an FID card, said the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Thompson’s charges stem from the death of Joshua Lopez, 24, of Worcester, who was allegedly fatally shot July 5 while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle outside of his Claremont Street home.

Lopez and the other occupants of the vehicle had allegedly been arguing over the payment of a restaurant bill before the shooting, the DA said.

Thompson’s case will proceed in Worcester Superior Court for arraignment.

