Statewide Search Launched For Missing 35-Year-Old Brookfield Woman: Police

David Cifarelli
Read More Stories
Brittany Tee
Brittany Tee Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. 

Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday. 

Tee is described as 5'6," weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots, police said. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Troop C Headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570.

