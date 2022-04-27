State Trooper Reunites Missing 3-Year-Old With Family In North Brookfield

A Massachusetts State trooper helped reunite a 3-year-old boy with his family after he was reported missing.

The Brookfield Police Department in Worcester County issued an alert on Monday, April 11, that Oliver Nash went missing in the area of Shore Road on Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield, according to a report from Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday, April 27.

Oliver had been playing outside with his 5-year-old brother when his mother realized he was gone, police said.

State troopers and a K9 unit responded to search the area, along with North Brookfield Police and Fire departments, state police said.

Police said Oliver had been missing for about 20 minutes and the family's home had been searched when the alert was issued.

Trooper Richard Caron searched a shed that stored kayaks and water toys, located about 30 feet from the home, and found Oliver in the back "curled up in a fetal position, cowering in fear," police reported.

Caron brought the child out and reunited him with his family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.