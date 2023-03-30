Contact Us
Standoff: Suspect Barricaded In Car Near Cushing Academy, Police Say

Josh Lanier
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police

Cushing Academy in Ashburnham is on lockdown Thursday morning, March 30, as police try to end a standoff with a suspect locked in their car near the Worcester County school, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Winchendon police tried to pull the driver over earlier Thursday morning, but they led police on a prolonged chase, authorities said. The suspect pulled into a woodline near the school on Route 101, troopers said in a tweet. 

Police have not released any information on the suspected driver or why officers wanted to pull them over. 

Ashburnham police ask drivers to avoid Willard Road and Central Steet as they work with state troopers to end the standoff. 

Check back with the Daily Voice for updates on this developing story. 

