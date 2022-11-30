Spencer Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge: Feds

A 60-year-old Spencer man who admitted to having child porn of children as young as 2 years old potentially faces decades in prison, federal authorities said.

Joseph Michael Smith pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography this week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge will sentence him in March, where he faces up to 20 years behind bars, a $250,000 fine, and lifetime supervised release, authorities said.

Police arrested Smith last year after they received several tips that he'd shared child porn online through a messenger account, federal authorities said. Investigators found a USB drive at his home that included 35 videos of children as young as 2 being sexually abused, and a forensic analysis found 300 images of child porn had been downloaded to and deleted from that drive, officials said.

