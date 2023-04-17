Six Teens Trapped In Tunnel Rescued In Auburn: Police

Six teens who got trapped in a diversion tunnel in a wooded area of Worcester County had to be rescued over the weekend.

Auburn police said the teens had gone in the tunnel on Saturday but couldn't make their way out and needed rescue. Authorities pinged the teen's cell phones to find their locations, authorities said in a Facebook post.

The teens were wet and cold, but no one was seriously injured, police said. They hiked back to safety with officers and firefighters.

