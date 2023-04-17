Contact Us
Police & Fire

Six Teens Trapped In Tunnel Rescued In Auburn: Police

Josh Lanier
Rescue workers saved six teens over the weekend who got lost in a diversion tunnel in Auburn.
Six teens who got trapped in a diversion tunnel in a wooded area of Worcester County had to be rescued over the weekend. 

Auburn police said the teens had gone in the tunnel on Saturday but couldn't make their way out and needed rescue. Authorities pinged the teen's cell phones to find their locations, authorities said in a Facebook post

The teens were wet and cold, but no one was seriously injured, police said. They hiked back to safety with officers and firefighters. 

