Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Teen Seriously Wounded In Shooting; Worcester Police Searching For Attacker
Police & Fire

Shrewsbury Man ID'd As Skier Who Died In Wachusett Mountain Accident: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Wachusetts Mountain Ski Area
Wachusetts Mountain Ski Area Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Authorities in Worcester County have identified the 67-year-old man who died in a skiing accident Monday, March 20, at Wachusett Mountain in Central Massachusetts.  

John Lapato, of Shrewsbury, was found unresponsive just before 9:30 a.m. after he crashed into a tree at the Princeton resort while traversing an advanced trail, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Ski Patrol at the Princeton resort provided him with medical aid and rushed him to paramedics waiting at the bottom of the mountain. 

Officials later pronounced him dead. 

"The entire Wachusett family is grieving this tragic loss," Wachusett Mountain said in a statement. "All of our thoughts are with the skier’s family and friends."

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.