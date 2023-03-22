Shrewsbury Man ID'd As Skier Who Died In Wachusett Mountain Accident: DA

Authorities in Worcester County have identified the 67-year-old man who died in a skiing accident Monday, March 20, at Wachusett Mountain in Central Massachusetts.

John Lapato, of Shrewsbury, was found unresponsive just before 9:30 a.m. after he crashed into a tree at the Princeton resort while traversing an advanced trail, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Ski Patrol at the Princeton resort provided him with medical aid and rushed him to paramedics waiting at the bottom of the mountain.

Officials later pronounced him dead.

"The entire Wachusett family is grieving this tragic loss," Wachusett Mountain said in a statement. "All of our thoughts are with the skier’s family and friends."

