Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Colin Georgopolous, 13, was last seen in the company of two other boys in the Heard Street area of Worcester.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police made the request for help on Tuesday, March 9.

Anyone with information about Colin's location is aware of his location should call 911.

