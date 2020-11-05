Seen Him? Police Seek Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, around 9 a.m., Grafton Police issued the call for help finding Nicholas Baell.

Baell, 12, left his residence from the Nottingham neighborhood in Grafton, Massachusetts, around 11 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned, police said.

Police said Baell is likely wearing a red hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, black-rimmed glasses, and a black backpack. He may also be riding on a bicycle, shown in the attached photos.

Baell is 5’ 11,” about 160 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and white complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (508) 839-2858.

