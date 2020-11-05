Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Breaking News: Spring Ahead? Here's How Long A Warm Weather Pattern Will Last In Region
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Police Seek Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Nick Baell
Nick Baell Photo Credit: Grafton Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, around 9 a.m., Grafton Police issued the call for help finding Nicholas Baell.

Baell, 12, left his residence from the Nottingham neighborhood in Grafton, Massachusetts, around 11 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned, police said.

Police said Baell is likely wearing a red hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, black-rimmed glasses, and a black backpack. He may also be riding on a bicycle, shown in the attached photos.

Baell is 5’ 11,” about 160 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and white complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (508) 839-2858.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.