SEEN HIM? Police Issue Aged Photo Of Massachusetts Boy Missing Since 1976

Massachusetts Police have released an “aged photo” of a boy who went missing in 1976 in an effort to locate the missing person.

Police are searching for Angelo “Andy” Puglisi, of Lawrence, who went missing in 1976 at age 11. Foul play is suspected in the disappearance, police said.

When Puglisi was last seen he was 4 feet tall and weighed about 65 lbs. He is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has three scars on his spine and discoloration on his chest.

Puglisi is now age 54.

The last time Puglisi was seen was in August 1976 swimming at a public pool about 100 yards from his home, police said.

If a person knows anything about Puglisi’s disappearance, they are asked to contact the police at (978) 794-5925 or 911.

