Secret Service Executes Search Warrant In Small Central Mass Town

Federal agents and drone technology were deployed in a small Central Massachusetts town on Thursday, Jan. 14, during a busy day for the local police.

The intrigue began around 8 a.m. when the U.S. Secret Service, Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, and the Leicester Police executed a search warrant in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester.

Leicester has a population of about 11,000 people. Cherry Valley is on the East side of town near Worcester.

Typically, the Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General investigates allegations of federal labor program abuse and organized criminal involvement in labor unions.

Police said the search is part of an ongoing five-month-long investigation and added that the public is not in danger.

“There was never any danger to the public and steps were taken to ensure the safety of all area residents as well as the law enforcement personnel executing the warrant,” said Leicester Police who did not provide further detail about the incident.

DRONE CHASE

Later on that same day, around 2 p.m., Leicester Police observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Spencer driving on Main Street (Route 9) also in the Cherry Valley section of town. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect allegedly did not stop and continued to drive onto Church Street then Boyd Street where the vehicle ran off the roadway, police said.

With the vehicle stopped, two people allegedly got out of the car and ran away. One of the suspects was found in the area of Princeton and Towtaid streets, police said.

The other suspect ran into the woods. Police called in the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit as well as the CEMLEC Drone Team were called in to help search. The second suspect was apprehended by Leicester Police following a chase on foot, police said.

Police did not identify the suspects but noted that they had both been arrested. One of the people arrested is from Southbridge and was booked on multiple motor vehicle charges, police said. The second person is from Boston and was booked on narcotics charges, police said.

