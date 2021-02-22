Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Second Time This Month: Man Pulled Over On Mass Pike Is Killed By A Tractor-Trailer

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

Police have identified the victim of a fatal Mass Pike collision involving a tractor-trailer truck and a man on the side of the road attempting to fix his vehicle.

This is the second time in February 2021 that a person in a broken-down vehicle on the side of I-90 was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer.

The most recent accident happened on Saturday, Feb. 20, around 6 a.m. Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a report of a man being hit by a vehicle.

Police determined that the man who was struck, Mustapha Faddi, 57, had pulled his vehicle over on the side of the road to check on a mechanical problem. While attempting to fix his car, Faddi and his vehicle were struck by a passing tractor-trailer out of New Jersey, according to Patch.

Faddi died at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and no criminal charges or infractions against the driver of the tractor-trailer have been filed at this time.

Another person was hit by a big truck and killed on I-90 earlier this month. On the night of Feb. 2, a 33-year-old Hartford man, who had broken down on the side of the road, died when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while getting out of his vehicle, according to the Boston Globe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.