Police & Fire

Search Resumes For Missing Boater In Reservoir

Emergency responders continued their search for a missing boater at Dark Brook in Auburn (pictured here) on Friday, Sept. 18.
Emergency responders continued their search for a missing boater at Dark Brook in Auburn (pictured here) on Friday, Sept. 18. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

An underwater search for a missing person continued this morning in Auburn.

Auburn Firefighters said they are searching for a drowning victim in Dark Brook reservoir. Dive operations began Thursday, Sept. 17, and resumed Friday morning. The pond is also known as Electric Pond.

The water covers 386 acres and can get up to 16 feet deep in places. There's a boat ramp off West Street. 

Emergency responders were alerted to the missing person around 6 p.m., Thursday when several 911 reports came in saying a boater went missing in the water. When police arrived, the boat was circling the water, but no one was inside, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

On Thursday, the search focused on an area of the water off Bryn Mawr Avenue. 

