Propane Tank Explosion Sparks Home Blaze In Westborough: Reports

Firefighters in Worcester County responded to a two-alarm fire Monday, April 3, that may have started after a propane tank exploded, according to reports.

Westborough firefighters were called to a home on Belknap Street around 1:30 p.m., the Telegram & Gazette reports. The extent of the damage was unclear, and officials have not said if there were any injuries.

Though, unconfirmed reports said Westborough police were called to the scene because someone was hurt in the blaze.

Calls to Westborough police and fire departments for more information were not immediately returned.

Check back with the Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.