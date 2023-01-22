Contact Us
Police & Fire

Potentially Fatal Accident Reported On I-290 East In Worcester (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Close-up of a police car roof and sign
A potentially fatal accident was reported on a major highway in Central Massachusetts over the weekend, unconfirmed reports said.

The crash involving several cars happened on I-290 East at Exit 21 in Worcester on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to MassDOT on Twitter. The crash shut down the highway as a result.

The accident was being reported as a "high speed head-on" multi-vehicle accident by State Police, Quiet Corner Alerts said on Twitter

The account reported that one person was killed and several others sustained minor injuries. Officials have yet to confirm that information. 

This is a developing story so check back for more. 

