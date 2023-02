The Northborough Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Michael Davis Jr. was last seen in Northborough on Thursday evening, Feb. 9, police said on Facebook.

Michael is described as 6-feet tall with a slender build and red hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-393-1515

