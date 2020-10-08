Police Misconduct: Lawsuit, Mistrust Couldn't Come At A Worse Time For Worcester

A Worcester Police Officer was recently blocked by citizens as he attempted to help a woman who had been shot on May Street.

It’s an example of just how strained the relationship between police and community is right now, not just here, but across the U.S.

The civil fallout, stoked by George Floyd’s killing, comes at a bad time for Worcester, which is experiencing a spike in violence this summer. Largely fueled by gang warfare, there have been at least 17 shootings in the city since January, said Police Chief Steven M. Sargent. That’s a 31 percent in incidents compared to the same time period over the last three years, he said.

Meanwhile, videos that seem to show two instances of police misconduct have surfaced involving different Worcester police officers. At the same time, a citizens group to defund the Worcester Police has been gaining momentum.

A civil lawsuit was filed earlier this month against a Worcester Police officer accused of using excessive force in an October 2019 encounter. The officer allegedly threw an innocent man to the ground and a police K-9 bit the man. Video surveillance of the interaction appears to show the victim was talking to an officer when a second policeman grabbed him from behind.

Another video appears to show an officer slap a man in the back of the head while he was on a gurney. The matter is being investigated internally by Worcester Police.

But back to May Street and the officer who was blocked from aiding a shot woman ...

While on patrol, an officer in the area of May and Mason streets was flagged down by about 10 people at around 9:45 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 7, police said.

The officer called for back up and attempted to gain access to the victim, but was blocked by several people in the crowd, police said. He was eventually able to make his way to the victim, a 38-year-old woman, and provide her with medical aid, police said. Paramedics transported her to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Just the day prior, on Aug. 7, Worcester Police arrested a suspect in a Cambridge Street armed robbery and investigated a shooting on Valley View Lane.

On Aug. 6, police arrested a man suspected of defacing and breaking into a Jewish temple. On Aug. 5, police made two arrests related to a fatal shooting on King Street.

Sargent said the police are committed to providing Worcester with security and putting a lid on violence. In late-July, the police chief met with the city manager, the department of public health, and youth violence prevention advocates to develop a plan to reduce violence in the city.

“We are proactively patrolling the neighborhoods and are committed to maintaining safety and order in our community,” Sargent said.

