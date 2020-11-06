Police Issue Warning On New Utility Worker/DPW Scam

A new scam in which thieves pose as electric workers to enter victims' homes has popped up in the area.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Worcester Police alerted residents that scammers posing as utility workers or department of public work employees have been reported in the area knocking on doors and attempting to gain access via trickery.

Police said that on Monday, Nov. 2, they received a report that three men posing as utility workers and DPW crew told homeowners that they needed to enter the dwelling to check on pipes. After the men left, residents noticed money and jewelry had been stolen, police said.

The men were reportedly driving a dark-colored SUV.

“Detectives would like to remind the public that anyone who works for a utility company or the city would have an official ID,” Worcester Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact Det. Jay Magarian at magarianJJ@worcester.gov.

