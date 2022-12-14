Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Elderly Couple From Webster

Authorities in Central Massachusetts have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple from Webster.

Janusz, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, were last seen at their Webster home around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Webster Police said on Facebook.

The couple reportedly stopped in Shrewsbury earlier in the day, around 6:15 p.m., asking for directions back home, according to police. They never returned.

They are believed to be driving a 2001 gray Lincoln Continental with Massachusetts plate 976JVO. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-943-1212.

