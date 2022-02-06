Contact Us
Police ID 35-Year-Old Killed In Worcester County Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

Nicole Valinote
Police have released the identity of a 35-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
James Lucas, of Tyngsborough in northern Middlesex County, was identified as the driver of the 1989 GMC Sierra pickup who was pronounced dead at the scene of the Worcester County crash on Saturday, Feb. 5, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash in the town of Charlton at about 9:10 a.m., authorities said.

According to the update from State Police, preliminary investigation indicates that the tractor-trailer was parked in the breakdown lane on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike near the 86.4 mile marker when the eastbound pickup veered off the travel lanes and traveled into the breakdown lane.

The pickup truck struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the 2017 Kenworth tractor cab, identified as a 54-year-old Nevada man, was not injured, police said.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

