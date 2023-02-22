Police ID 31-Year-Old Man Killed In Milford Car Crash

Officials in Milford have identified the 31-year-old man killed in an early morning crash on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Luis Saeteros Guallpa of Milford died just after 4 a.m. when a car crashed into him as he walked near the back entrance of Wendy's near the intersection of Dilla and Cedar street, authorities said.

A woman who identified herself as his cousin on Facebook said the family plans to send Guallpa's body back to his native Ecuador for burial.

The driver who hit Guallpa remained on the scene and spoke with officers. Their name was not released. They have not been cited or charged in the crash.

Milford police are investigating the cause of the crash with the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

