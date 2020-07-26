Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police ID 19-year-old Worcester Motorcycle Crash Victim

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
A 19-year-old died in a motorcycle crash in the area of 150 Lincoln St. in Worcester (area pictured here).
A 19-year-old died in a motorcycle crash in the area of 150 Lincoln St. in Worcester (area pictured here). Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Worcester Police have identified the teenage victim in a Thursday, July 23, motorcycle crash on Lincoln Street.

Joao Gabriel Heliodoro, 19, was killed when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a Honda sedan, NewsBreak is reporting. Heliodoro was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 23 at about 8:30 p.m., Worcester Police responded to a report of a serious motorcycle crash at 152 Lincoln St.

An investigation revealed that Heliodoro was driving south on Lincoln Steet at a high rate of speed as the sedan’s driver was going north on Lincoln. The sedan turned into a driveway and as the motorcycle attempted to go around the car, the two collided.

