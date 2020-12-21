Police Arrest Teen Allegedly Drinking, Driving, And Planning To Sell Marijuana

A 19-year-old allegedly found driving with open beer bottles and marijuana in an unregistered car has been released on $240 cash bail.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, around midnight, police stopped a motor vehicle in Dudley. While talking to the driver, Leonardo Hernandez, 19, of Southbridge, police allegedly observed open and unopened beer bottles, police said.

Hernandez allegedly confessed to drinking while driving, police said.

Upon further investigation, police allegedly found marijuana, 50 plastic baggies, a digital scale, $368 in cash, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, police said. While marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, it is only for adults ages 21 and older.

The vehicle had Texas Buyer plates (temporary tags) attached to it. The car is allegedly unregistered.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with:

Possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana)

Marled lanes violation

Open container of alcohol violation

Person under 21 in possession of liquor

Unregistered motor vehicle operation

Uninsured motor vehicle operation

Attaching plates to a motor vehicle, police said.

Hernandez was released on $240 cash bail and will be arraigned in Dudley District Court, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.