Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Police Arrest Teen Allegedly Drinking, Driving, And Planning To Sell Marijuana

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Leonardo Hernandez, items allegedly confiscated Photo Credit: Dudley PD
Items allegedly found in the car Hernandez was driving Photo Credit: Dudley PD
Leonardo Hernandez Photo Credit: Dudley PD

A 19-year-old allegedly found driving with open beer bottles and marijuana in an unregistered car has been released on $240 cash bail.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, around midnight, police stopped a motor vehicle in Dudley. While talking to the driver, Leonardo Hernandez, 19, of Southbridge, police allegedly observed open and unopened beer bottles, police said.

Hernandez allegedly confessed to drinking while driving, police said.

Upon further investigation, police allegedly found marijuana, 50 plastic baggies, a digital scale, $368 in cash, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, police said. While marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, it is only for adults ages 21 and older.

The vehicle had Texas Buyer plates (temporary tags) attached to it. The car is allegedly unregistered.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce)
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana)
  • Marled lanes violation
  • Open container of alcohol violation
  • Person under 21 in possession of liquor
  • Unregistered motor vehicle operation
  • Uninsured motor vehicle operation
  • Attaching plates to a motor vehicle, police said.

Hernandez was released on $240 cash bail and will be arraigned in Dudley District Court, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.