Photos: Berlin Police Seek Suspect In Attempted Motor Vehicle Break-ins

Berlin Police are searching for a potential suspect following an attempted motor vehicle break-in on Blue Ridge Road this morning.

At around 5 a.m. on July 21, Berlin Police responded to a report of occupants of a dark-colored SUV were attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in the area. While responding, on Spicewood Lane, officers saw a person on foot running toward a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, police said. The person entered the vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was occupied by three young-looking people, police said, but the car got away, police said. The operator of the vehicle accelerated around the police cruiser went over the curb and spend toward the Brooke Meadow/Reservoir Road area.

Surveillance equipment was able to provide police with photographs o the suspect vehicle as well as one of the suspects. If someone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Berlin Police at (860) 828-7194 or email tcyr@berlinpd.org.

