Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Photos: Berlin Police Seek Suspect In Attempted Motor Vehicle Break-ins

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Photos from surveillance cameras show a suspect and, possibly, the get-away car. Photo Credit: Berlin PD
Photos from surveillance cameras show a suspect and, possibly, the get-away car. Photo Credit: Berlin PD

Berlin Police are searching for a potential suspect following an attempted motor vehicle break-in on Blue Ridge Road this morning.

At around 5 a.m. on July 21, Berlin Police responded to a report of occupants of a dark-colored SUV were attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in the area. While responding, on Spicewood Lane, officers saw a person on foot running toward a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, police said. The person entered the vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was occupied by three young-looking people, police said, but the car got away, police said. The operator of the vehicle accelerated around the police cruiser went over the curb and spend toward the Brooke Meadow/Reservoir Road area.

Surveillance equipment was able to provide police with photographs o the suspect vehicle as well as one of the suspects. If someone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Berlin Police at (860) 828-7194 or email tcyr@berlinpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.