Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Strong Winds Will Sweep Through; Hail, Tornadoes Possible
Pedestrian V. Dump Truck Crash In Oxford Is Under Investigation

Kristin Palpini
The crash sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital.
The crash sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Oxford Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a dump truck and a pedestrian that happened this morning.

At around 6:13 a.m., July 22, police were alerted to a motor vehicle accident involving a Fryer Engineering of Westborough dump truck and a 63-year-old man at the intersection Charlton Street Old Howarth Road, said Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad.

The driver stayed on the scene and called for help, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for "serious" injuries, police said.

Saad said it is unclear how the accident happened as both the dump truck and the man were in the same lane at the time of the accident. 

The accident is still under investigation, police said. Massachusetts State Police are also working on the case.

