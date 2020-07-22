Pedestrian V. Dump Truck Crash In Oxford Is Under Investigation

Oxford Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a dump truck and a pedestrian that happened this morning.

At around 6:13 a.m., July 22, police were alerted to a motor vehicle accident involving a Fryer Engineering of Westborough dump truck and a 63-year-old man at the intersection Charlton Street Old Howarth Road, said Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad.

The driver stayed on the scene and called for help, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for "serious" injuries, police said.

Saad said it is unclear how the accident happened as both the dump truck and the man were in the same lane at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation, police said. Massachusetts State Police are also working on the case.

