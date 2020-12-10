Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Potential Blockbuster Snowstorm On Track For Northeast
Police & Fire

Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Midnight Run-In With Freight Tractor

Kristin Palpini
Grafton Street at the I-290 off-ramp in Worcester
Grafton Street at the I-290 off-ramp in Worcester Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Police are investigating the cause of a serious, midnight collision between a commercial freight tractor and a pedestrian.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at around 12:19 a.m., police were called to the Interstate 290 Eastbound off-ramp at Grafton Street in Worcester for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injury, police said.

An early investigation shows that a 2016 freight tractor (the engine and driver's cab on a 16-18 wheeled tractor-trailer truck) exited I-290 and came to a stop at the red light signal at the end of the ramp. The driver, a 54-year-old Gardner man, allegedly began to drive through the intersection when the light turned green and this is when he collided with a pedestrian who was running across the ramp, police said.

The on-foot victim is a 44-year-old woman from Auburn, police said. She suffered head trauma and was rushed to the hospital where she was listed as being in critical condition on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

