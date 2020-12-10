Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Midnight Run-In With Freight Tractor

Police are investigating the cause of a serious, midnight collision between a commercial freight tractor and a pedestrian.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at around 12:19 a.m., police were called to the Interstate 290 Eastbound off-ramp at Grafton Street in Worcester for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injury, police said.

An early investigation shows that a 2016 freight tractor (the engine and driver's cab on a 16-18 wheeled tractor-trailer truck) exited I-290 and came to a stop at the red light signal at the end of the ramp. The driver, a 54-year-old Gardner man, allegedly began to drive through the intersection when the light turned green and this is when he collided with a pedestrian who was running across the ramp, police said.

The on-foot victim is a 44-year-old woman from Auburn, police said. She suffered head trauma and was rushed to the hospital where she was listed as being in critical condition on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.