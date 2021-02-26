Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Owners Of Big Rig That Hit And Killed 7 Motorcyclists Accused Of Cover-Up Effort

Kristin Palpini
Sirens Photo Credit: Image by Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

The owners of the Westfield trucking company involved in a horrific big rig crash that killed seven people have been indicted on charges related to the 2019 accident.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that Dartanayan Gasanov, 36, is charged with one count of falsification of records, while Dunyadar Gasanov, 35, is charged with one count of falsification of records, one count of conspiracy to falsify records, and one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator following a federal grand jury indictment, WesternMass News reported.

According to court documents, the owners of Westfield Transport Inc. falsified driving logs in an effort to evade responsibility for the tragedy.

On the night in question in June 2019, Westfield Transport Inc. trucker Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, was driving a pick-up truck towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

It seems Zhukovskyy shouldn’t have been driving that night. According to court records, he was arrested in Connecticut a month before the crash and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles should have suspended his license over such an infraction, but did not.

