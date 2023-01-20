No Injuries Reported After 3-Alarm Fire Rips Through Abandoned Oxford Home

No injuries were reported after multiple crews battled a three-alarm fire at an abandoned house in Central Massachusetts, reports said.

Oxford Fire responded to reports of a possible fire in the area of Route 20 (Southbridge Road) and Leicester Street just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Quiet Corner Alerts said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from a vacant building but no flames. However as more firefighters arrived, the intensity of the fire grew and eventually reached three alarms.

Crews were seen attacking the blaze from both outside and inside the building, Quiet Corner Alerts added.

They also had to make multiple requests to increase the water pressure in the area to control the fire. Colder temperatures and heavy rain also made it difficult for the fire to be contained.

The fire is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office, Quiet Corner Alerts said.

