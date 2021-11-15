Contact Us
New Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled In Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police will hold sobriety checkpoints throughout Bristol County this weekend. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

There will be a new sobriety checkpoint set up in Massachusetts by state police to curtail impaired driving and educate the public about its dangers.

Col. Christopher Mason, the Superintendent of Massachusetts State Police, announced the checkpoint put in place on Saturday, Nov. 20 into Sunday, Nov. 21 in Bristol County.

According to Mason, the purpose of the checkpoint is “to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.”

Mason said that the checkpoint will be manned by police during varied hours over the weekend, noting that the selection of vehicles that are stopped “will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.”

The checkpoint was put in place through a grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

