New Shrewsbury Police Chief Sworn In

Shrewsbury has a new police chief: former interim chief Kevin Anderson.

Anderson was promoted to the full chief on July 20, according to a town-issued statement. He is a 26-year veteran of the Shrewsbury Police Department and, before taking on the interim role, was Detective Lieutenant, Detective Bureau Commanding Officer.

Anderson first joined the Shrewsbury Police in 1994 as a patrolman. As chief, he will oversee a department with 64 employees serving a town of about 38,000 residents.

Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Beth Casavant said Anderson impressed the board with his plans for the community and his knowledge of its needs.

Anderson’s “extensive training in crisis intervention and understand the needs of special population such as those with mental illness, autism, and dementia, coupled with his vision for engaging the community through outreach and improved communication will serve the residents of Shrewsbury well during a time of unprecedented change,” Casavant said in a statement.

Anderson is a graduate of the Western New England University criminal justice administration program. He was awarded the Trilogy Award in 2017 from the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

“I am proud to have spent more than half of my life serving the citizens of Shrewsbury alongside the finest group of law enforcement professionals,” Anderson said in a statement.

Shrewsbury Police Chief James Hester retired July 1.

