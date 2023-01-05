New Hampshire Man Busted For New Year's Days Robbery In Winchendon: Police

A 35-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested this week and charged with the robbery of a Winchendon convenience store on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Christopher Boisvert, of Winchester, NH, was arrested at his home on charges of armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon, Winchendon police said.

Investigators said he robbed the Mike Mart on Spring Street on Jan. 1. Police began to look into Boisvert after they received a tip about his alleged involvement in the robbery.

Winchendon police are working with investigators in Ashby as Boisvert is a suspect in an armed robbery there the same night, authorities said.

Boisvert is being held in New Hampshire while he awaits extradition to Massachusetts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.